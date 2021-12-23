Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 23, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing & Mild. Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 4:35
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Mild. Lows 39-46 (44-46 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:04
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Warm with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle. Highs 58-65 (Northeast to Southwest…63-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 15-25
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Spotty Showers. Lows 55-57.
CHRISTMAS: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Very Windy & Very Warm with a Few Showers. Record Highs of 64-71 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 70 in the Evansville Metro) (Evansville Record: 68 – 2019). Winds SW/NW 20-30
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart