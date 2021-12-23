Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 23, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Some animals at Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo may soon receive their own Covid-19 vaccination.

Zoo say they applied for Covid vaccines in October, but have not yet received an update from vaccine companies on when the vaccines would arrive. The hope is that they will be at the zoo within the first half of 2022. Regardless of when, veterinary staff at Mesker Park say, once received, vaccines will be administered as soon as possible.