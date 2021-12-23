Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 23, 2021

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing & Mild.  Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 4:35
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Mild.  Lows 39-46 (44-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:04
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Windy & Warm with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle.  Highs 58-65 (Northeast to Southwest…63-64 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Windy & Very Warm with Spotty Showers.  Lows 55-57.
CHRISTMAS:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Very Windy & Very Warm with a Few Showers.  Record Highs of 64-71 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 70 in the Evansville Metro) (Evansville Record: 68 – 2019).  Winds SW/NW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

