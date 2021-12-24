Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 24, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Warm with Spotty Showers. Temps Falling to Around 60. Sunset 4:36
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with a Few Showers. Near Steady Temps of 57-60. Sunrise 7:04
CHRISTMAS: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Very Windy & Extremely Warm with a Few Showers. Record Highs of 69-72 (Evansville Record: 68 – 2019). Winds SW/NW 20-30
SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Lows 38-43.
SUNDAY: Clouds Increasing. Warm with a Few Showers Late (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Highs 57-63 (North to South…60-62 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/E 5-15
