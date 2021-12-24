Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 24, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy.  Windy & Warm with Spotty Showers.  Temps Falling to Around 60.  Sunset 4:36
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Windy & Very Warm with a Few Showers.  Near Steady Temps of 57-60.  Sunrise 7:04
CHRISTMAS:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Very Windy & Extremely Warm with a Few Showers.  Record Highs of 69-72 (Evansville Record: 68 – 2019).  Winds SW/NW 20-30
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Cool.  Lows 38-43.
SUNDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Warm with a Few Showers Late (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville).  Highs 57-63 (North to South…60-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories