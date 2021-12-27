Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 27, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers South.  Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 4:38
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Mild with a Few Showers (Best Chance South Late).  Lows 39-48 (Northwest to Southeast…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:05
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers (More Numerous North of I-64).  Mild with Highs 45-64 (Northwest to Southeast…61-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/W 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Mild with Showers Ending.  Lows 40-56 (Northwest to Southeast…47-50 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Mild with Showers (Thunder Possible) Mainly After Noon.  Highs 48-67 (Northwest to Southeast…59-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/SE 5-10  

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

