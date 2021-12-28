Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 28, 2021

EVENING:  Cloudy with Periods of Rain.  Mild with Temps 55-50.  Sunset 4:38
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Rain Ending.  Mild with Patchy Fog (Possibly Dense).  Lows 41-55 (Northwest to Southeast…45-48 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:06
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Cool with Scattered Rain (Storm Possible Southeast of Evansville) Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 52-66 (Northwest to Southeast…57-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending.  Cool with Lows 37-48 (Northwest to Southeast…42-46 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Some Clearing.  Mild with Highs 55-62 (Northeast to Southwest…59-61 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

