Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 28, 2021

EVENING: Cloudy with Periods of Rain. Mild with Temps 55-50. Sunset 4:38
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Rain Ending. Mild with Patchy Fog (Possibly Dense). Lows 41-55 (Northwest to Southeast…45-48 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:06
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cool with Scattered Rain (Storm Possible Southeast of Evansville) Later in the Afternoon. Highs 52-66 (Northwest to Southeast…57-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-10
WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending. Cool with Lows 37-48 (Northwest to Southeast…42-46 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY: Some Clearing. Mild with Highs 55-62 (Northeast to Southwest…59-61 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/S 5-15
