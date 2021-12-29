Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 29, 2021

EVENING: Rain Diminishing. Cool with Temps Falling into the Mid 40s. Sunset 4:39
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending. Cool with Patchy Fog and Lows 37-48 (Northwest to Southeast…42-44 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:06
THURSDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Mild with Highs 55-63 (Northwest to Southeast…59-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15
THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Lows 44-52 (Northwest to Southeast…46-48 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Breezy & Warm with a Few Showers. Highs 63-70 (North to South…67-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart