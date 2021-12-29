Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 29, 2021

Forecast
EVENING:  Rain Diminishing.  Cool with Temps Falling into the Mid 40s.  Sunset 4:39
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending.  Cool with Patchy Fog and Lows 37-48 (Northwest to Southeast…42-44 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:06
THURSDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Mild with Highs 55-63 (Northwest to Southeast…59-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Mild.  Lows 44-52 (Northwest to Southeast…46-48 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Breezy & Warm with a Few Showers.  Highs 63-70 (North to South…67-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

