Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 3, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Local and federal officials were in Evansville at a news conference to update the public on the large-scale drug trafficking ring that took place over multiple states. Thirty individuals involved in the ring face federal charges, including one who is still on the run, L.C. Moore.

"He is a fugitive, and he needs to be held accountable for his role in the fentanyl distribution that was occurring in this investigation. So, we'd like to bring him in and hold him accountable for what he's done," says Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent In-Charge with the Drug Enforcement Administration.