Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 3, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South) & Not too Cold. Lows 38-48 (North to South…41-42 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:50
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South Early) & Mild. Highs 53-59 (North to South…56-58 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Not too Cold. Lows 36-48 (North to South…39-41 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Turning Windy & Warm with a Few Showers in the Morning, Increasing Later in the Afternoon. Highs 58-63. Winds E/S 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart