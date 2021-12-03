Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 3, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Mild.  Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South) & Not too Cold.  Lows 38-48 (North to South…41-42 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:50
SATURDAY:  Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South Early) & Mild.  Highs 53-59 (North to South…56-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Not too Cold.  Lows 36-48 (North to South…39-41 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Turning Windy & Warm with a Few Showers in the Morning, Increasing Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 58-63.  Winds E/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

