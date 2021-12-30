Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 30, 2021

Flash Flood WATCH for Most of the Tri-State (Except Areas North of I-64 in Illinois) Friday Night & Saturday

EVENING​:  Variable Clouds & Cool with Patchy Fog/Drizzle.  Near Steady Temps of 45-50.  Sunset 4:40
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Mild with Patchy Fog/Drizzle.  Lows 42-48 (North to South…45-46 in the Evansville Metro) with Temps Rising towards Daybreak.  Sunrise 7:06
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Breezy & Warm with a Few Showers.  Highs 63-69 (Northeast to Southwest…67-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Developing, then Increasing After Midnight when a Few Storms are Possible (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across Western Kentucky).  Very Warm with Lows 42-54 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain, Heavy at Times, Along with a Few Storms Mainly Across Western Kentucky (Isolated Severe Storm Possible), Diminishing Late.  Breezy & Mild with Highs 55-70 (Northwest to Southeast…59-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

