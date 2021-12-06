Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 6, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Temps Falling to Around 30. Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Lows 20-23. Sunrise 6:53
TUESDAY: Clouds Thickening & Very Cold. Highs 36-43 (North to South…37-39 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-10
TUE NIGHT: Scattered Flurries/Light Snow Developing, then Ending After Midnight (Dusting/Coating Possible…Best Chance North of I-64). Cold with Some Clearing towards Daybreak. Lows 21-33 (North to South…25-29 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Clearing. Highs 42-50 (North to South…46-48 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart