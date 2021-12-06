Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 6, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Cold.  Temps Falling to Around 30.  Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Cold.  Lows 20-23.  Sunrise 6:53
TUESDAY:  Clouds Thickening & Very Cold.  Highs 36-43 (North to South…37-39 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Scattered Flurries/Light Snow Developing, then Ending After Midnight (Dusting/Coating Possible…Best Chance North of I-64).  Cold with Some Clearing towards Daybreak.  Lows 21-33 (North to South…25-29 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Clearing.  Highs 42-50 (North to South…46-48 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

