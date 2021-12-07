Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 7, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Snow (Dusting Possible on Grass, Bridges, & Overpasses Mainly North of the Ohio River). Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing & Cold. Lows 23-32 (Northeast to South…24-28 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:54
WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Highs 46-52 (Northeast to Southwest…47-49 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/N 5-15
WED NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 27-32.
THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy & Mild with a Few Showers Moving in from the West Later in the Afternoon. Highs 53-60 (Northeast to Southwest…57-59 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart