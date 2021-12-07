Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 7, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Snow (Dusting Possible on Grass, Bridges, & Overpasses Mainly North of the Ohio River).  Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s.  Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing & Cold.  Lows 23-32 (Northeast to South…24-28 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:54
WEDNESDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Highs 46-52 (Northeast to Southwest…47-49 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/N 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 27-32.
THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Windy & Mild with a Few Showers Moving in from the West Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 53-60 (Northeast to Southwest…57-59 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories