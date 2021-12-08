Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 8, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Clear.  Temps Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 26-31.  Sunrise 6:55
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Windy & Mild with Highs 53-58.  Winds SE/SW 15-25
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Mild with Spotty Showers Developing.  Lows 44-52 (North to South…48-49 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible).  Windy with Near Record Highs of 65-71 (Northeast to Southwest…69-70 in the Evansville Metro) (Evansville Record: 70 – 1971).  Winds E/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories