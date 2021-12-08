Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 8, 2021

EVENING: Clear. Temps Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 26-31. Sunrise 6:55
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy & Mild with Highs 53-58. Winds SE/SW 15-25
THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Mild with Spotty Showers Developing. Lows 44-52 (North to South…48-49 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible). Windy with Near Record Highs of 65-71 (Northeast to Southwest…69-70 in the Evansville Metro) (Evansville Record: 70 – 1971). Winds E/S 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart