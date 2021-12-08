Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 8, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It's legal in Indiana and it's found in gas stations throughout the area, but experts say Tianeptine, also known as Tianaa or Za Za, comes with serious side effects.

Substance abuse expert Nate Boyett says the product creates an opioid-level dependency in daily users and can create a physical dependency within days of chronic use, though he says Tianeptine is not, itself, an opioid.