Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 9, 2021

VENING:  Variable Clouds & Mild with Spotty Showers Developing.  Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Mild with Spotty Showers.  Lows 45-52 (North to South…49-50 in the Evansville Metro with Temps Rising towards Daybreak).  Sunrise 6:56
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Windy & Very Warm with Near Record Highs of 65-70 (Evansville Record: 70 – 1971).  Winds SE/S 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Increasing After 9:00 as Storms Develop (Possibly Severe – Tornadoes Possible), then Diminish towards Daybreak.  Very Windy & Cool with Lows 34-51 (Northwest to Southeast…42-46 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Gradual Clearing with a Few Showers Early East of US 41.  Very Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 39-58 (Northwest to Southeast…51-53 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WNW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

