Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 9, 2021

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff's Department have been a bit busier than usual as of late, but not for good reason. To start the month of December, the department has seen 4 police pursuits in the span of less than one week, a frustrating trend for Sheriff Mike Wilder.

"These are just trends that you do not want to see," explains Sheriff Wilder. "We live in a pretty safe community, but when these people choose to make those decisions, they're putting a lot of people at risk."