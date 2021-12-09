Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 9, 2021

VENING: Variable Clouds & Mild with Spotty Showers Developing. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Mild with Spotty Showers. Lows 45-52 (North to South…49-50 in the Evansville Metro with Temps Rising towards Daybreak). Sunrise 6:56
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Windy & Very Warm with Near Record Highs of 65-70 (Evansville Record: 70 – 1971). Winds SE/S 15-25
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Increasing After 9:00 as Storms Develop (Possibly Severe – Tornadoes Possible), then Diminish towards Daybreak. Very Windy & Cool with Lows 34-51 (Northwest to Southeast…42-46 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: Gradual Clearing with a Few Showers Early East of US 41. Very Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 39-58 (Northwest to Southeast…51-53 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WNW 20-30
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart