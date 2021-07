As more people are treated for unexpected injuries and undergo long-awaited elective surgeries, the need for blood is surging. With pandemic restrictions easing up, less people are taking the time to donate and this is causing a severe blood shortage.

"It's so important to give what god gave most of us. Healthy bodies and healthy blood to share with other folks that just aren't so fortunate or are going through a rough time," said Tara Brower. She is from Washington, Indiana and she has been feeling the impact of the blood shortage in her fight against leukemia. "There have been times where I needed two units of blood for a blood transfusion and I was only approved one due to the need within the hospital. There may have been other surgeries that took precedence."