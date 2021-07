SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) For more than eight decades Henderson and Daviess County drivers used the old Spottsville Bridge along Highway 60. Now, the new Spottsville Bridge is starting to take shape.

Contractors, steel beams and bars, are moving on the new Spottsville Bridge, getting ready for the day when cars and trucks move along it. Project manager Matt West of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says contractors put in the bridge's foundation and piers, and are now focusing on the bridge truss and approaches from both Henderson and Daviess County sides.