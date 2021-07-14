Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 14, 2021

EVENING: Clearing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:13
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear & Warm. Lows 68-74 (South to Northwest…69-70 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:40
THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Developing along with Spotty Showers After Noon. Breezy, Hot, & Humid with Highs 88-92. Winds SSW 10-20
THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Along/North of I-64). Lows 71-75.
FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing After Noon. Windy & Very Humid with Highs 85-91 (Northwest to South…87-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart