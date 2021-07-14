Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 14, 2021

EVENING:  Clearing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:13
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear & Warm.  Lows 68-74 (South to Northwest…69-70 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:40
THURSDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds Developing along with Spotty Showers After Noon.  Breezy, Hot, & Humid with Highs 88-92.  Winds SSW 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Along/North of I-64).  Lows 71-75.
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing After Noon.  Windy & Very Humid with Highs 85-91 (Northwest to South…87-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

