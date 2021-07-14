Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 14, 2021

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) - Ticket sales begin on Thursday, July 15 for Jasper Strassenfest's inaugural Half Pot. A booth will be located in front of the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper.

This new event is in conjunction with the Jasper Strassenfest which will take place August 5-8, with proceeds to benefit local students through the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund.