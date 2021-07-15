Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 15, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers North of I-64. Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing Mainly Along/North of the Ohio River. Warm with Lows 69-72. Sunrise 5:40
FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms, Increasing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 82-88 (North to South…Around 86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 10-20
FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Showers/Storms Diminishing. Warm with Lows 69-71.
SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Humid with Highs 83-88. Winds SW/W 5-15
