Wayne's Detailed Forecast – July 15, 2021

Forecast

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers North of I-64.  Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing Mainly Along/North of the Ohio River.  Warm with Lows 69-72.  Sunrise 5:40
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms, Increasing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 82-88 (North to South…Around 86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 69-71.
SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Humid with Highs 83-88.  Winds SW/W 5-15

