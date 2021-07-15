Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 15, 2021

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) Jasper Police say a Huntingburg man faces more than 60 charges after being arrested a third time in a month. Police say the most recent arrest happened when Larry Jeffries went into someone's home on SR-56 and refused to leave.

On July 15, Jefferies was charged with 64 counts including theft check deception and animal neglect. He served 29 days in jail. After that he was arrested again for auto theft.