Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 16, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 68-71. Sunrise 5:41
SATURDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Humid with Highs 84-90 (84-85 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/N 5-10
SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending Early. Lows 64-68.
SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 81-85. Winds NE 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart