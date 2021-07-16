Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 16, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 68-71.  Sunrise 5:41
SATURDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Humid with Highs 84-90 (84-85 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/N 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending Early.  Lows 64-68.
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 81-85.  Winds NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

