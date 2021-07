EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- If you're rushing out to get fireworks this year, you might be shopping from a limited selection. Some people prepping their backyard display were disappointed to see some of their favorite fireworks missing from the shelves. This shortage is caused by supply chain issues in China. Fireworks are in high demand as more people make it a tradition to shoot off fireworks at home.

"Last year with COVID and everything, I mean nobody was doing any fireworks so we decided to put one on and rented a bouncy for all the kids and it turned out great," Chris Putnam said his neighbors have been asking about his second annual fireworks display since last year's was a hit. "Matter of fact one of our neighbors I told them I said, 'let's come up and we are going to shoot of a few fireworks.' he said, 'that's the biggest understatement of the year.'"