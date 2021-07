(WEHT)- It's become a flashpoint during the COVID-19 pandemic: what is HIPAA and what does it cover?

On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said a question asking if she was vaccinated "violated" her HIPAA rights. IUPUI law professor Nic Terry says Rep. Greene is wrong, as HIPAA does not pertain to being directly asked for medical information.