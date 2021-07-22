Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 22, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Air Quality ALERT for Southwest Indiana until Midnight​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Hazy.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:08
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Hazy with Patchy Fog Developing.  Lows 64-69.  Sunrise 5:46
FRIDAY:  Mix of Hazy Sun & Clouds.  Humid with Highs 88-91.  Winds SE 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 64-71 (Southeast to Northwest…67-69 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Hot & Very Humid with Highs 89-94 (Afternoon Heat Index Near 100).  Winds SE/SW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories