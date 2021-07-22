Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 22, 2021

Air Quality ALERT for Southwest Indiana until Midnight
EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Hazy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:08
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Hazy with Patchy Fog Developing. Lows 64-69. Sunrise 5:46
FRIDAY: Mix of Hazy Sun & Clouds. Humid with Highs 88-91. Winds SE 5-10
FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 64-71 (Southeast to Northwest…67-69 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Very Humid with Highs 89-94 (Afternoon Heat Index Near 100). Winds SE/SW 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart