Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 23, 2021

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Hazy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:07
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear with Patchy Fog. Lows 64-70 (Southeast to Northwest…66-69 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:47
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid with Highs 89-95 (Northeast to Southwest…91-92 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-10
SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly towards Daybreak (Best Chance North of the Ohio River). Lows 73-74.
SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Hot & Very Humid with Highs 86-94 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 92 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/N 5-15
