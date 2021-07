EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)-- The CDC broke the news Tuesday that they now recommend Americans living in areas with COVID surges mask up indoors, even if they're fully vaccinated. With the delta surge on the rise, some residents in the Evansville area say they're okay with masking up.

"I'm fully with science. I'm fully vaccinated, but I've heard that this delta variant is pretty scary- pretty rough if you get it," Cambria Tobin, an Evansville resident, said.