Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 28, 2021

Heat ADVISORY 10am to 8pm Thursday
EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:03
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 72-73. Sunrise 5:51
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 95-101 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 96 in the Evansville Metro) (Afternoon Heat Index 105-110). Winds SW/W 10-20
THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance North-Northeast of Evansville). Lows 67-79 (North to South…70-72 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance South in the Morning). Highs 83-90 (Northwest to Southeast…86-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart