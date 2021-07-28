Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 28, 2021

Heat ADVISORY 10am to 8pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:03
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 72-73.  Sunrise 5:51
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 95-101 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 96 in the Evansville Metro) (Afternoon Heat Index 105-110).  Winds SW/W 10-20
THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance North-Northeast of Evansville).  Lows 67-79 (North to South…70-72 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Gradual Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance South in the Morning).  Highs 83-90 (Northwest to Southeast…86-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

