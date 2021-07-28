Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 28, 2021

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Thousands of miles, an ocean, and a 14 hour time difference separate Princeton from Japan but on Wednesday, Tri-State native Jackie Young's friends and family cheered her on in real-time as Young and Team USA fought for the title of world champion.

Japan 2020 has offered a little bit of everything so far, from the thrill of victory to the agony of defeat, but on Wednesday- nothing could match the hometown pride for Young as she and the rest of the women's 3x3 basketball team won the top prize Wednesday morning.