Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 29, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in from the North (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance North of I-64). Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:02
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Warm with a Few Showers/Storms Diminishing from North to South.  Lows 69-76 (North to South…72-75 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:52
FRIDAY:  Gradual Clearing.  Highs 83-91 (Northwest to Southeast…85-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 62-67.
SATURDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times along with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Cool with Highs 70-86 (Northwest to Southeast…78-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

