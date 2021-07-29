Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 29, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in from the North (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance North of I-64). Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:02
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Warm with a Few Showers/Storms Diminishing from North to South. Lows 69-76 (North to South…72-75 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:52
FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing. Highs 83-91 (Northwest to Southeast…85-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15
FRI NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 62-67.
SATURDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times along with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Cool with Highs 70-86 (Northwest to Southeast…78-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart