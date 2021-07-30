Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 30, 2019

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Hazy. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 8:01
OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds & Cool. Lows 60-64. Sunrise 5:52
SATURDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times along with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Mild with Highs 77-92 (North to South…79-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-10
SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Lows 57-65 (Northeast to Southwest…63-64 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY: Some Clearing with Spotty Showers Developing. Highs 83-86. Winds NNW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart