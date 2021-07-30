Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 30, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Growing up, summers are full of fun at the pool and playing with friends. For these kids, they want to be able to have fun doing what they love all the time.

Local athletes Jackie Young and Lilly King have made a big impact on young kids, showing that with hard work, they can do anything they want to do. And there's proof that kids look up to them as role models.

"I love Lilly King - she is my all-time favorite every year when I see her on the television. I have a stuffed animal at home and I named it after her the swimmer!" said Elaine Baehl as she enjoyed her afternoon at Mosby Pool.

"She's like a good influence, sometimes when people are mad or disappointed - she's a good influence," added Marlee Davis.