Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 30, 2019

EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Hazy.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:01
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds & Cool.  Lows 60-64.  Sunrise 5:52
SATURDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times along with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Mild with Highs 77-92 (North to South…79-83 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers.  Lows 57-65 (Northeast to Southwest…63-64 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Some Clearing with Spotty Showers Developing.  Highs 83-86.  Winds NNW 5-15

