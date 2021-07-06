Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 6, 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)-- A Southern Indiana family is out of the hospital after their two kids were rescued from an SUV that ended up in the Ohio River near the English Park boat ramp. The vehicle that went into the river is still underwater. The family is preparing to cover the cost to get their SUV pulled out of the Ohio River.

A 3-year-old and a 1-year-old were pulled to safety by their father, Harley Day, and some bystanders after the SUV rolled into the river. Owensboro police say the two children went underwater briefly before they were rescued. This happened Sunday night at English Park when the Day family was getting ready to watch the fireworks show on the Owensboro riverfront.