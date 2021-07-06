Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 6, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers Mainly Southwest of Evansville Ending.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:16
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 68-73.  Sunrise 5:34
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Humid with Highs 82-91 (Southeast to Northwest…87-88 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending.  Warm with Lows 70-71.
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Humid with Highs 84-89.  Winds SW 5-10

