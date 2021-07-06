Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 6, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers Mainly Southwest of Evansville Ending. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:16
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 68-73. Sunrise 5:34
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing. Humid with Highs 82-91 (Southeast to Northwest…87-88 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-15
WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending. Warm with Lows 70-71.
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing. Humid with Highs 84-89. Winds SW 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart