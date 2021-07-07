Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 7, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers Ending Early.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:16
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 69-71.  Sunrise 5:35
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Northeast of Evansville).  Humid with Highs 86-91.  Winds SW/W 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Ending Early.  Lows 63-68.

FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Highs 82-90 (Northeast to Southwest…86-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/W 5-10

