Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 7, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers Ending Early. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 69-71. Sunrise 5:35

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Northeast of Evansville). Humid with Highs 86-91. Winds SW/W 5-15

THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Ending Early. Lows 63-68.

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 82-90 (Northeast to Southwest…86-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/W 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart