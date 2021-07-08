Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 8, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms South & East of Evansville Ending.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:15
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 64-72 (Northwest to Southeast…68-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:36
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Humid with Highs 84-91 (North to South…Around 86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNW 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance West-Northwest of Evansville) Moving in from the West Late.  Warm with Lows 68-71.
SATURDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun & Showers/T’Showers at Times.  Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 81-87 (North to South…84-85 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

