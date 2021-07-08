Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 8, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms South & East of Evansville Ending. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:15
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 64-72 (Northwest to Southeast…68-69 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:36
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Humid with Highs 84-91 (North to South…Around 86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-10
FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance West-Northwest of Evansville) Moving in from the West Late. Warm with Lows 68-71.
SATURDAY: Clouds with Some Sun & Showers/T’Showers at Times. Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 81-87 (North to South…84-85 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/SW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart