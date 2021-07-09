Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 9, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:15
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the West-Northwest (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance Across Southern Illinois).  Lows 64-71 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 69 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:36
SATURDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times. Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing in the Morning, then Increasing After Noon (Severe Storm Possible).  Turning Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 80-86 (Northwest to Southeast…84-86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/SW 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 70-73.
SUNDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times.  Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly After Noon).  Windy, Mild, & Humid with Highs 80-85.  Winds SSW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

