Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – July 9, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:15
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the West-Northwest (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance Across Southern Illinois). Lows 64-71 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 69 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:36
SATURDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times. Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing in the Morning, then Increasing After Noon (Severe Storm Possible). Turning Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 80-86 (Northwest to Southeast…84-86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/SW 10-20
SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing. Warm with Lows 70-73.
SUNDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times. Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly After Noon). Windy, Mild, & Humid with Highs 80-85. Winds SSW 15-25
