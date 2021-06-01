Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 1, 2021

EVENING: Cloudy with Rain. Cool with Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 8:07
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain/Few T’Showers. Lows 59-63. Sunrise 5:29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Diminishing to Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible in Southwest Indiana/Northwest Kentucky). Mild with Highs 67-75 (East to West…69-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/SW 5-15
WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers. Lows 60-64.
THURSDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Highs 78-83. Winds W 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart