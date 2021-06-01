Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 1, 2021

EVENING:  Cloudy with Rain.  Cool with Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 8:07
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain/Few T’Showers.  Lows 59-63.  Sunrise 5:29
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers Diminishing to Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible in Southwest Indiana/Northwest Kentucky).  Mild with Highs 67-75 (East to West…69-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/SW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers.  Lows 60-64.
THURSDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Highs 78-83. Winds W 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

