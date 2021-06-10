Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 10, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Ending.  Temps Falling into the Mid 70s.  Sunset 8:13
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with Some Fog Developing (Possibly Dense).  Lows 68-71.  Sunrise 5:27
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Hot & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance East of US 41).  Highs 87-92.  Winds WNW 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 68-73.
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Hot & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 88-92.  Winds NNW 5-10

