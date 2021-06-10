Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 10, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Ending. Temps Falling into the Mid 70s. Sunset 8:13
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with Some Fog Developing (Possibly Dense). Lows 68-71. Sunrise 5:27
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance East of US 41). Highs 87-92. Winds WNW 5-10
FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 68-73.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 88-92. Winds NNW 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart