Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 11, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Mainly East of US 41) Ending.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:13
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with Patchy Fog Developing.  Lows 68-73.  Sunrise 5:27
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Hot & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance Late Afternoon Northwest of Evansville).  Highs 89-94.  Winds NW 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Ending.  Lows 68-71.
SUNDAY:  Clearing from North to South.  Hot but Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly Across Western Kentucky.  Highs 87-91.  Winds N 5-15

