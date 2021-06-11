Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 11, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Mainly East of US 41) Ending. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:13
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Patchy Fog Developing. Lows 68-73. Sunrise 5:27
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance Late Afternoon Northwest of Evansville). Highs 89-94. Winds NW 5-10
SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Ending. Lows 68-71.
SUNDAY: Clearing from North to South. Hot but Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly Across Western Kentucky. Highs 87-91. Winds N 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart