MOUNT VERNON, Ind (WEHT)-- Posey County leaders and American Structurepoint workers unveiled plans for a major transportation improvement project. The Western Bypass will take traffic all the way around the heart of Mount Vernon, keeping semi truck traffic off the city's roads. Expanding the William Keck Bypass has been in the works for eight years.

Construction for Posey County's Western Bypass is expected to start sometime in 2023. American Structurepoint's president, Rick Conner, said County Commissioner Carl Schmitz reached approached their company in 2013.