Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 17, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heat ADVISORY for Most of Southern Illinois Friday Afternoon​
EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:15
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear & Warm.  Lows 67-73 (East to West…70-71 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:27
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Windy, Hot, & Humid with Highs 92-96 (Afternoon Heat Index 100-105).  Winds S/SW 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers/Storms Possible Late North of I-64.  Lows 69-73.
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy, Hot, & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North of I-64).  Highs 87-93 (Southeast to Northwest…Around 91 in the Evansville Metro) (Afternoon Heat Index 95-100).  Winds SW/S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories