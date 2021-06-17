Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 17, 2021

Heat ADVISORY for Most of Southern Illinois Friday Afternoon
EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:15
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear & Warm. Lows 67-73 (East to West…70-71 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:27
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy, Hot, & Humid with Highs 92-96 (Afternoon Heat Index 100-105). Winds S/SW 15-25
FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers/Storms Possible Late North of I-64. Lows 69-73.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy, Hot, & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North of I-64). Highs 87-93 (Southeast to Northwest…Around 91 in the Evansville Metro) (Afternoon Heat Index 95-100). Winds SW/S 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart