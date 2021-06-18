Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 18, 2021

EVENING: Increasing Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/Storms Late North of I-64 (Severe Storm Possible). Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:16
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing Mainly North of the Ohio River (Severe Storm Possible). Lows 68-72. Sunrise 5:27
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy, Hot, & Humid with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance Early). Highs 90-93. Winds SSW 15-25
SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 68-71.
SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy, Hot, & Humid with Spotty Showers Developing. Highs 87-92. Winds SSW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart