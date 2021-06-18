Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 18, 2021

EVENING:  Increasing Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/Storms Late North of I-64 (Severe Storm Possible).  Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:16
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing Mainly North of the Ohio River (Severe Storm Possible).  Lows 68-72.  Sunrise 5:27
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Windy, Hot, & Humid with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance Early).  Highs 90-93.  Winds SSW 15-25
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 68-71.
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy, Hot, & Humid with Spotty Showers Developing.  Highs 87-92.  Winds SSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

