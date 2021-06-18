Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 18, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Summer may not officially start until Monday but the Tri-State is already feeling the effects of summertime heat.

Weeks after cool temperatures caused the aquatic center at Burdette Park to close early, warm and muggy temperatures meant people of all ages flocked to Evansville's west side to get a break from the heat. Park director Jerry Grannan says he welcomes the warmer temperatures, noting that they've already seen 17,000 visitors in three weeks.