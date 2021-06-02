Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 2, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Mainly South & East of Evansville) Diminishing. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:08
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing towards Daybreak. Patchy Fog Developing with Lows 61-63. Sunrise 5:28
THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/T’Showers Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon. Mild with Highs 72-76. Winds W 5-10
THU NIGHT: Clearing with Patchy Fog After Midnight. Lows 57-60.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 83-86. Winds W/S 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart