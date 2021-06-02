Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 2, 2021

JASPER, Ind (WEHT)-- There's no shortage of job openings in the Tri-State. Bonefish grill in Evansville and MasterBrand Cabinets in Jasper both have hiring events going on Wednesday. Good help has been hard to find lately. This may be changing with more people willing to get out and with federal pandemic unemployment benefits coming to an end in Indiana June 19.

"I was unemployed since January," Paul Bueclein said he's been unemployed for the last five months and has been working part time jobs to help make ends meet. "These days you need insurance."