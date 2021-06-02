Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 2, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Mainly South & East of Evansville) Diminishing.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 8:08
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing towards Daybreak.  Patchy Fog Developing with Lows 61-63.  Sunrise 5:28
THURSDAY:  Scattered Showers/T’Showers Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon.  Mild with Highs 72-76.  Winds W 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Clearing with Patchy Fog After Midnight.  Lows 57-60.  
FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 83-86.  Winds W/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

