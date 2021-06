ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT)- Days after her children were seriously hurt in a wreck in northern Alabama, Rockport Elementary School teacher Mary Kerber is getting a little help from her friends.

Some of Kerber's friends and colleagues traveled to Huntsville, where her children are continuing to receive care, to deliver care packages and money they raised after the crash. Fellow teacher Jodie Price teaches across the hall from Kerber and spoke about the bond she and other teachers, including Kerber, have.