Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 23, 2021

EVENING:  Clear & Mild.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear & Cool.  Lows 58-63.  Sunrise 5:29
THURSDAY:  Increasing Clouds.  Breezy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West Late.  Highs 83-90 (North to South…87-88 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/S 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Warm with a Few Showers/Storms.  Lows 69-73.
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous North-Northwest of Evansville).  Windy & Humid with Highs 77-89 (Northeast to Southwest…83-86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSE 15-25

