Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 23, 2021

EVENING: Clear & Mild. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cool. Lows 58-63. Sunrise 5:29
THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Breezy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West Late. Highs 83-90 (North to South…87-88 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/S 10-20
THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Warm with a Few Showers/Storms. Lows 69-73.
FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous North-Northwest of Evansville). Windy & Humid with Highs 77-89 (Northeast to Southwest…83-86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSE 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart