Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 24, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Northwest of Evansville.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville).  Lows 70-75.  Sunrise 5:29
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Windy & Very Humid with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance North of the Ohio River where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible).  Highs 84-89.  Winds S 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm.  Lows 72-78 (Southeast to Northwest…74-76 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Windy, Hot, & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville).  Highs 89-93.  Winds SSW 15-25

