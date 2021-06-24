Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 24, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Northwest of Evansville. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Lows 70-75. Sunrise 5:29
FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy & Very Humid with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance North of the Ohio River where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible). Highs 84-89. Winds S 15-25
FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm. Lows 72-78 (Southeast to Northwest…74-76 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy, Hot, & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Highs 89-93. Winds SSW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart