(WEHT)-- As life returns to pre-pandemic times, some health officials fear another wave of COVID cases. The delta variant is spreading in some parts of the country, and it's impacting the younger population. Across the nation, public health officials pinpoint 18 to 26-year-old's as the population who is least likely to be vaccinated. This is also the group with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases.

"Just like last summer when we saw a surge in the south. I think we can see that again because such a low percentage of the population is immunized at this point," said Dr. Peter Hotez.