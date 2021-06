OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The 4th of July is less than a week away, and shoppers keep stocking up on fireworks for their shows at home. But the cost of buying them is getting more expensive.

Before fireworks make these sounds this upcoming weekend, cash registers at fireworks stores are making all the sounds.

"Mainly smaller stuff. Some smokes, want something that smoke. Smaller version of stuff we already got," said Donavin Gossett of Owensboro.