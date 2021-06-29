Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 29, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A day after Kimiko Van Dyke made a shocking discovery- racist graffiti along the side of her Evansville home- good Samaritans came to clean up her home for free Tuesday.

After hearing about what happened, Garth Wilkinson says he called his son Trent to tell him to come in early and join him to clean off the house. Van Dyke says the Wilkinsons just show that there are good people in the world, even "with all this chaos that's going on in the world."