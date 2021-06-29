Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 29, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Mainly East-Southeast of Evansville) Diminishing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 70-72.  Sunrise 5:31
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Very Humid with Highs 83-89 (87-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 68-70.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Mild but Humid with Highs 76-84 (Southeast to Northwest…Around 79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 5-10

