Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 29, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Mainly East-Southeast of Evansville) Diminishing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 70-72. Sunrise 5:31
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Very Humid with Highs 83-89 (87-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 5-10
WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 68-70.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Mild but Humid with Highs 76-84 (Southeast to Northwest…Around 79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 5-10
