Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 30, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 69-71. Sunrise 5:31
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers, Diminishing After Noon. Mild but Humid with Highs 72-79 (Southeast to Northwest…76-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 5-10
THU NIGHT: Gradual Clearing with Scattered Showers Ending from North to South. Lows 57-68 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 64 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy, Mild, & Pleasant with Highs 79-83. Winds NNE 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart