Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 30, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 69-71.  Sunrise 5:31
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers, Diminishing After Noon.  Mild but Humid with Highs 72-79 (Southeast to Northwest…76-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Gradual Clearing with Scattered Showers Ending from North to South.  Lows 57-68 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 64 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy, Mild, & Pleasant with Highs 79-83.  Winds NNE 10-20

