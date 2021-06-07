Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 7, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers (Best Chance West of US 41). Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:11
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers (More Numerous West of US 41). Warm with Lows 67-70. Sunrise 5:27
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across the Southwest Half of the Tri-State during the Afternoon). Humid with Highs 77-82. Winds SSE 5-15
TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 67-70.
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Humid with Highs 80-84. Winds S 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart