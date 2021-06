POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT)-- A Mount Vernon family is making their voices heard. They are wanting to make sure their dog, Jager, is okay and potentially spare his life. A judge ordered Jager, a large boxer, to be euthanized. His owner, May Robinson, said her 4-year granddaughter, Kinley Newman, accidently stepped on Jager's foot, causing him to jump up and scratch her face. This happened January 30. The family still hasn't seen their dog since.

"I wish that I could pet him again," said Kinley Newman. Her and her grandmother, May Robinson, are doing everything they can to be reunited with their furry friend Jager.