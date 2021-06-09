Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 9, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Diminishing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with Spotty Showers & Patchy Fog.  Lows 69-71.  Sunrise 5:27
THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Very Humid with Highs 85-87.  Winds V 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with Scattered Showers Ending Early.  Lows 68-71.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Hot & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance South & East of Evansville).  Highs 86-91.  Winds NW 5-10

