Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 9, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with Spotty Showers & Patchy Fog. Lows 69-71. Sunrise 5:27
THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Very Humid with Highs 85-87. Winds V 5-10
THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with Scattered Showers Ending Early. Lows 68-71.
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance South & East of Evansville). Highs 86-91. Winds NW 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart