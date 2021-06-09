Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – June 9, 2021

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)-- It's been five days since a car accident claimed the lives of two adults, one child, and two dogs. One man lost everyone in his entire household in that crash on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson.

Stephen Schaefer, the husband of 24-year-old Braelen Schaefer and the father of one-year-old Weston Schaefer, also had two corgi dogs who died in the accident. During this time of mourning, Schaefer said he is reflecting on the memories he made with his family.