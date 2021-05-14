Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 14, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:53
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Lows 44-48. Sunrise 5:39
SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving in from the West Later in the Afternoon. Highs 70-74. Winds SE/S 5-10
SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers, Increasing towards Daybreak. Lows 53-57.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers, Diminishing After Noon. Cool with Highs 62-75 (Northeast to Southwest…70-72 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E 5-10
