Wayne's Detailed Forecast – May 14, 2021

Forecast

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Cool.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:53
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Chilly.  Lows 44-48.  Sunrise 5:39
SATURDAY:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving in from the West Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 70-74.  Winds SE/S 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers, Increasing towards Daybreak.  Lows 53-57.
SUNDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers, Diminishing After Noon.  Cool with Highs 62-75 (Northeast to Southwest…70-72 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E 5-10

