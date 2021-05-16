Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 16, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:55
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Lows 56-60. Sunrise 5:38
MONDAY: More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing After Noon (More Numerous North & West of Evansville). Highs 73-80 (Northeast to Southwest…76-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSE 5-15
MON NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Lows 58-61.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers. Windy with Highs 71-79 (Northeast to Southwest…74-76 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSE 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart