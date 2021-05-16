Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 16, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:55
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Lows 56-60.  Sunrise 5:38
MONDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing After Noon (More Numerous North & West of Evansville).  Highs 73-80 (Northeast to Southwest…76-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSE 5-15
MON NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 58-61.
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers.  Windy with Highs 71-79 (Northeast to Southwest…74-76 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSE 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

