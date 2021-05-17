Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 17, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:56
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers.  Lows 59-62.  Sunrise 5:37
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Increasing (More Numerous West of US 41).  Windy with Highs 72-81 (North to South…74-76 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 15-25
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing.  Mild with Lows 62-65.
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing After Noon.  Windy with Highs 76-84 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 83 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSE 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

