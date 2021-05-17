Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 17, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:56
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Lows 59-62. Sunrise 5:37
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Increasing (More Numerous West of US 41). Windy with Highs 72-81 (North to South…74-76 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 15-25
TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Mild with Lows 62-65.
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing After Noon. Windy with Highs 76-84 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSE 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart