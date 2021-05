HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT)- It's a hub servicing pilots and Tri-State companies alike but now, the Huntingburg Airport is getting ready to take off on the next phase of their expansion project.

Airport manager Travis McQueen says the runways will expand from 5000 feet long and 75 feet wide to 5100 feet long and 100 feet wide. The project has been a decade in the works and comes after officials cut the ribbon on the airport's new under-the-runway tunnel, the first of its kind in Indiana earlier this year.