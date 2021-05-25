Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 25, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers Mainly North & West of Evansville Ending Early.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:02
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Warm with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West towards Daybreak.  Lows 65-68.  Sunset 5:32
WEDNESDAY:  Scattered Showers/T’Showers Giving Way to Some Sun with a Few More Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Along/East of US 41).  Highs 80-85.  Winds WSW 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 58-65 (Northeast to Southwest…63-65 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Increasing Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in from the West Late.  Highs 83-87.  Winds NE/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

