Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 25, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- George Floyd's death generated several discussions about police reform and police relations in their community. The Evansville Police Department said it has not seen a lot of changes, but they have implemented 'Walking Wednesdays' to help officers get to know their community and deter crime. The NAACP's Evansville branch president, Reverend Gerald Arnold, said some improvements still need to be made.

"We want to put a group together that has some power. That has some teeth. That can hold people responsible when things are not right," Reverend Arnold explained the organization is trying to create a citizens advisory council with subpoena power to help hold people accountable.