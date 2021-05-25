Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 25, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers Mainly North & West of Evansville Ending Early. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:02
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Warm with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West towards Daybreak. Lows 65-68. Sunset 5:32
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/T’Showers Giving Way to Some Sun with a Few More Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Along/East of US 41). Highs 80-85. Winds WSW 5-10
WED NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 58-65 (Northeast to Southwest…63-65 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in from the West Late. Highs 83-87. Winds NE/S 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart